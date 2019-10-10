Partnership to raise cancer awareness

A year-long cancer awareness project has been launched in the East Riding at the start of the year to help support residents through what could be one of the toughest times in their lives.

With so many of us experiencing cancer, or the effects of cancer in a loved one, it’s important to talk about it and know what help and support is available in the East Riding.

As part of this, East Riding of Yorkshire Council works with various local health partners to help raise awareness of cancer and this month, the council has partnered with the Cancer Alliance to help give advice and support to East Riding residents.

Humber, Coast and Vale Cancer Alliance’s mission is to improve services, care and outcomes for those affected by cancer.

To achieve world class cancer outcomes for the Humber, Coast and Vale region, the Alliance is working collaboratively with organisations that commission and provide cancer services, including health, social care and third sector organisations as well as patients and members of the public.

Lucy Turner, Humber, Coast and Vale Cancer Alliance programme director, said: “Our Cancer Champion programme is just one of the ways that we are working to support people living in our region.

“We have recently launched a Community Network which will help us learn from the experiences and views of those affected by cancer to improve cancer services. By joining our Community Network, the voices of patients, carers and service users’ can influence our work and the decisions that we make.”

Visit www.hcvcanceralliance.org.uk for more details.