Outdoor gym campaign for Jubilee Park

The custodians of Jubilee Park in Fangfoss are embarking on a fundraising campaign to install new equipment at the venue.

The park’s committee members have organised a car boot sale on Pocklington’s West Green this Sunday (July 7) starting at 8am.

Cost to attend the boot sale is £5 per car and any proceeds will go towards improving the park’s facilities.

The committee is hoping to create an outdoor gym and fitness area as it looks add to the offering at the site.

A questionnaire was sent out to village residents to find out what they wanted to see added to the park.

As a result it was agreed to start fundraising for a fitness station.

A Jubilee Park spokesman said: “Last year the committee sent round a questionnaire to all the residents in the parish as to the sort of equipment that would be liked at the park.

“The outcome was to have some sort of outdoor fitness station.

“Since then the committee has been concentrating its efforts in raising money towards the outdoor gym equipment.

“We have found a company that will furnish our needs, so all that is needed now is the money!

“We hope that as many people in the area will support the car boot sale at West Green on Sunday, either as a seller or a buyer, as all funds raised will be most useful.”