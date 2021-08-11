OPINION: The Health and Wellbeing column with Heart Research UK: Getting fit whilst getting to work

Invest in a new bike if your old one is putting you off commuting.

There has never been a better time to start integrating exercise into your commute, as we begin to establish new routines both at work and home.

With this in mind, here are some tips for doing just that:

Track your distance

Dr Helen Flaherty, Head of Health Promotion at Heart Research

It can be really motivating to see how far you have cycled over a week or month and you may be surprised about just how far you can go with an extra few miles each day!

Apps such as Strava are great for tracking how far you have cycled over a long period of time.

Adapt your routine

If getting on your bike is simply a matter of starting out a little earlier, consider what might have to change within your routine to accommodate for this. This may be getting to bed earlier, preparing your meals the night before, or having a lighter breakfast before you set off.

Park further from work

Not everyone lives within cycling distance of their workplace, and you may rely on a car to get from A to B. If this is the case, try parking further from work and cycling the last part of your commute.

Invest in a new bike

Buying some new equipment can be a great first step towards committing to a new habit. If you find your rusty old bike is putting you off commuting, you may look to see if your employer is signed up to the Cycle-to-Work scheme where you can get a brand new bike at a lower, monthly cost than you may otherwise pay. You may also be able to donate your old bike to a local bike renovation scheme.

Cutting back on salt

Meanwhile, a survey by Action on Salt has found that second to bread, bacon is one of the biggest contributors of salt to the UK diet, with many brands containing at least as much salt as seawater!

Too much salt in your diet can cause your body to hold onto more water which puts pressure on your heart and arteries by increasing your blood volume. Here are a few tips below for doing just that:

Reduce Processed Meats

Try swapping processed meats such as bacon, for healthy protein sources such as oily fish (salmon, pilchards, mackerel) or eggs.

When it comes to salt, try to avoid ‘canned in brine’ and ‘smoked’ options and instead opt for grilled or baked fish and add your own choice of salt-free flavouring.

Crushed black pepper, chopped tomatoes, lemon, herbs, or even turmeric can all add extra flavour to your meal, without the added salt.

Swap out breads

Moderately processed foods such as wholegrain bread can be eaten in moderation, but there are other options if your goal is to reduce your salt intake.

Why not try serving a poached egg on a baked Portobello mushroom instead of bread, or cook up a naked veggie burger or burrito?

For added taste, crisp up your vegetables with a light spray of rapeseed oil, and add a little paprika and black pepper. Wilted spinach, vine tomatoes, grilled peppers and chia seeds will also add colour and flavour to your meal.

Maximise your fruit and vegetables