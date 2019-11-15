Nominate area’s best health professionals

Nominations are being sought for the first Hull and East Riding of Yorkshire AHP and Social Care awards.

People are being urged to nominate a brilliant experience with a paramedic, music therapist, dietician or other health professionals.

Allied health professionals is the name given to a group of healthcare specialists who help patients from the first few minutes of an incident, right through to recovery.

These include; paramedics, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, art therapists, drama therapists, music therapists, chiropodists/podiatrists, dieticians, operating department practitioners, orthoptists, osteopaths, prosthetists and orthotists, radiographers and speech and language therapists.

The award categories are: Long Service Award; Allied Health and Social Care Professional of the Year; Rising Star Award; Allied Health Professions and Social Care Support Worker of the Year; Creativity and Innovation Award; Integrated Working Award.

Sally Smith, East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning lead, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the work of Allied Health Professionals and Social Care workers, who go above and beyond the call of duty to put the care of their patients first.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership to create these inaugural awards, providing well-deserved recognition to the work they do.

“I would urge everyone to get involved”

The nomination process can be completed online at https://bit.ly/32e23pf.