NHS England figures show rise in visits to A&E at hospital trusts

More patients visited A&E at Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 11,734 patients visited A&E at Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in July.

That was a rise of 1% on the 11,610 visits recorded during June, and 20% more than the 9,788 patients seen in July 2020.

The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2019, there were 12,324 visits to A&E at Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals Trust.

All of last month’s attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.

In July:

○ 63% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

○ 1,027 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit

Separate data reveals that in June:

○ The median time to treatment was 88 minutes

○ Around 7% of patients left before being treated

York Teaching Hospital also saw a rise in numbers at A&E.

19,876 patients visited A&E at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in July.

That was a rise of 3% on the 19,218 visits recorded during June, and 41% more than the 14,098 patients seen in July 2020.

The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2019, there were 20,100 visits to A&E at York Teaching Hospital.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 46% were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around 2% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

In July:

○ There were 340 booked appointments, up from 325 in June

○ 76% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

○ 844 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit

○ Of those, 43 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate data reveals that in June:

○ The median time to treatment was 77 minutes

○ Around 5% of patients left before being treated

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.