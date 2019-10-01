New pledge mission to stub out smoking

Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust’s Healthtrainers, commissioned by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, are appealing to local residents to sign up to the Smokefree pledge.

They are hoping people will show their support in encouraging the region to go smoke free, to inspire and motivate others locally to stub out the habit for good.

There has been a substantial decrease in recent years in the number of people smoking in the East Riding area.

With such fantastic results being seen across the locality, the health trainers want to ensure that by 2022 the region achieves its first ever Smokefree generation.

The benefits of a Smokefree East Riding will provide many positives including, the potential to save over 600 lives a year lost prematurely to smoking, reduced hospital admissions and GP consultations and the potential to save up to £19 million in costs associated to smoking related diseases but more importantly a healthier, happier lifestyle that could be disease free.

Natalie Belt, East Riding Stop Smoking service manager, said: “The East Riding has surpassed national and regional averages, giving us one of the best smoking prevalence rates in the Yorkshire and Humber region. We want this to continue on into the future and ensure smoking is no longer seen as a social norm, especially in young children and adolescents.

“There have already been some significant changes over recent years from new legislation and tobacco laws including point of sale displays in supermarkets, law changes for smoking in cars and the smoking ban in 2007, but we want to do more on a local level.

“One in every two smokers will die as a result of their smoking in the East Riding which could have been prevented had an intervention happened sooner. This not only causes suffering and grief to their loved ones but has a significant financial burden on health and social care.”