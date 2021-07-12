New mental health advice and support line for the East Riding will be launched later this month

The new line will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is free to access for anyone over the age of 18 who lives in Hull and the East Riding.

The Mental Health and Crisis Line for Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust will change to the Mental Health Advice and Support Line on Monday, July 19.

The new line will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is free to access for anyone over the age of 18, who lives in Hull and the East Riding.

The service has been made possible due to the Trust’s ongoing partnership with Hull and East Yorkshire Mind.

Michele Moran, chief executive at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am delighted to continue our partnership with Hull and East Yorkshire Mind, to support the introduction of this new front door to our mental health services. Working together in this way will allow those who need mental health support improved access to help, with shorter wait times on the phone and a clearer pathway to meet their specific needs.”

Emma Dallimore, chief executive at Hull and East Yorkshire Mind, said: “It’s great to be continuing our well established partnership with Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust to improve access to local mental health services. We continue to work together to ensure that people can get support with their mental health services in a timely and supportive manner.

“Calls will continue to be answered by local mental health professionals who will guide individuals to the best service for them, whether that be a clinical service or one of the many other community services available across Hull and East Yorkshire.

“One in four people will experience a mental health problem in any given year, and we know that many people may not know where to go for help. By working together, we can ensure that local people can get the help they need, when they need it most.”