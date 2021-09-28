New-look Tone Zone gym at East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife complete after £220,000 revamp

The refit saw the latest models of Matrix equipment installed, with the entire gym kit being replaced with newer model upgrades.

The project included new pieces of kit to the centre, which are focused on functional training such as the air assault bike, ski ergs and s-drive performance trainer.

Darren Jackson, East Riding Leisure Francis Scaife general manager, said: “I am delighted that we have completed this refurbishment, which means that we can now offer state of the art facilities and an enhanced fitness experience for customers both old and new, with the addition of the new functional training equipment.”