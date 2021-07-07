New hearing aid community clinic running at Pocklington RUFC venue

A Pocklington resident has set up an independent ear wax removal and hearing aid audiology home visit service which is operating across the East Riding.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 10:15 am
Lucy Cabaniuk (Your Hearing Consultants) is running a free hearing aid clean and check service at Pocklington RUFC on Tuesday mornings.

Lucy Cabaniuk (Your Hearing Consultants) is also running a free hearing aid clean and check service, available to all hearing aid wearers, at Pocklington RUFC on a Tuesday morning.

Lucy said: “I offer patient-centred wax removal and hearing aid home visit service and I am 100% independent of any hearing aid manufacturer brands so can recommend the very best hearing solution for you. I am running a community clinic at Pocklington rugby club every Tuesday morning for all hearing aid wearers.”

Call 01759 361605, or email, [email protected] to make an appointment.

East Riding