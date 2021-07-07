New hearing aid community clinic running at Pocklington RUFC venue

Lucy Cabaniuk (Your Hearing Consultants) is also running a free hearing aid clean and check service, available to all hearing aid wearers, at Pocklington RUFC on a Tuesday morning.

Lucy said: “I offer patient-centred wax removal and hearing aid home visit service and I am 100% independent of any hearing aid manufacturer brands so can recommend the very best hearing solution for you. I am running a community clinic at Pocklington rugby club every Tuesday morning for all hearing aid wearers.”