New 3D eye scanner at Specsavers store

Specsavers in Pocklington has invested £44,000 in 3D scanning technology which allows optometrists to view the eye in more detail than ever before.

The Optical Coherence Tomography machine, which will be available from this month for appointments, is a cutting-edge piece of equipment, usually found in hospital eye departments.

Pocklington Specsavers store director Rob Winlow said: “OCT technology produces such a detailed picture of the structures in the eye that it allows us to identify signs of diseases years earlier than traditional methods.

“An example of this is glaucoma.”

“Given that nearly half of all sight loss is preventable, the sooner we can detect these conditions, the sooner we can help manage them or refer people for treatment.”

The scan will be in addition to a thorough eye test, during which the optometrist will use a range of clinical tests and procedures to measure the quality of someone’s vision, as well as taking an overview of the health and function of their eyes and how they work together.

The OCT scan takes just a few seconds and is non-contact and painless.