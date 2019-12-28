More than 150 pregnant smokers recorded in the East Riding

More than 150 women have been recorded as smoking during pregnancy in the East Riding of Yorkshire, new figures reveal.

Health officials say they need to step up efforts to stub out smoking amongst expectant mothers, with women from deprived areas at particular risk of complications caused by cigarettes.

New NHS Digital data shows 15% of mums who gave birth between April and September in the East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group area were smokers – representing 175 out of the 1,189 maternities recorded during that time.

This was far higher than the 6% target the Government wants CCGs to meet by the end of 2022.

Health experts continue to warn against smoking during pregnancy due to the serious health problems it can cause.

They include complications during labour and a raised risk of miscarriage, premature birth, stillbirth and sudden, unexpected death in infancy.

Deborah Arnott, chief executive of charity Action on Smoking and Health, said: “Smoking during pregnancy is a leading cause of still birth, miscarriage and birth defects.

“The proportion of women smoking during pregnancy nationally has stuck at just over one in 10 for years now, and in some areas is as high as one in four. This is a disgrace, and demands urgent action.”

The British Lung Foundation cautions that smoking’s dwindling popularity among the general public still poses problems for policymakers.

Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, chief midwifery officer for England, said: “Having a baby in this country is now safer than ever but smoking while carrying a baby puts both parent and child at avoidable and potentially deadly risk.”