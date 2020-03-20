Market Weighton Giant Community Day called off over coronavirus

The Market Weighton Giant Community Day, which was due to take place on Sunday, July 12, has been cancelled.

A spokesman for the event said: “In the current unforeseen climate, it is with regret that the committee involved with the Market Weighton Giant Community Day has taken the decision to cancel the upcoming event and delay any associated fundraising.

“Based upon the current Government advice and guidelines to avoid large gatherings for the foreseeable future, it has left us with no alternative but to cancel this year’s event in order to protect the public and our sponsors.

“At this point we would like to thank the current committed corporate sponsors, Massey Trust, New Community Shop, Tesco, Blue Sky Day Nursery, Britcom & Market Weighton Commercial Risk Solutions for their support to date. Also we thank the volunteers who gave up their time in order to bring this event together and those that had offered to help on the day.

“The committee is now focused on bringing this event back in 2021, so please save the following date – Sunday, July 18.”