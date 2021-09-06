Market Weighton-based grief charity to host Family Wellbeing Day later this month

Jacqui Gunn (left) and Anna Buckley in the garden at Rossmoor Park.

Talking about Loss has secured funding from East Riding of Yorkshire Council and local businesses to host the event at Rossmoor Park, home to Mindful Memorials, on Saturday,September 25.

Talking about Loss founder, Jacqui Gunn explained the rationale for the event. She said: “Many of us have struggled over the last 18 months and we wanted to host a family-friendly event that gives people the chance to try something new and maybe meet new people.”

A series of bell tents and yurts in the grounds of Rossmoor Park will be made into wellbeing zones where there will be activities throughout the day.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Andrew Cuerden of Soulhub and Wolds Wellbeing founder and fitness specialist Andrea Seaman will lead workshops in the Movement and Mindfulness zones, while the children’s zone will feature activities including mini yoga led by Kirsty Pearson from Flying Feathers Family Wellbeing and Relaxation.

In the Arts and Crafts zone, Liz Calvert and Gary Thompson from Wild Earth Creative Education will lead a morning and afternoon workshop that will be followed by a cookery demonstration from Davina Lovegreen Catering.

A spokesman for the event said: “Refreshments will be available throughout the day and there will be opportunities to explore the park’s beautiful gardens.

“In addition to the guided activities, there will be opportunities to talk to holistic therapists and representatives from groups including Second Thoughts, Dementia Friendly East Riding, Pre-loved Sports and Pocklington Young People Count.