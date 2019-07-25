Margaret’s long service at care home

Stamford Bridge Beaumont in Stamford Bridge recently celebrated the hard work and commitment of registered nurse Margaret Mill who has worked at the home for 15 years.

Residents, their relatives, and staff all got involved with the spirit of the celebration and Margaret was presented with flowers, gift vouchers and a gold pin.

General manager Victoria Edwards at Stamford Bridge Beaumont care home said: “Margaret is a highly valued member of the team who is highly respected by residents, relatives and colleagues.”

Stamford Bridge Beaumont provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 92 residents from respite care to long term stays.

The care home is run by Barchester Healthcare which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.