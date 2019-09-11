Macmillan Cancer Support coffee morning – a special column with Jane Reed

Bringing millions of people together for coffee and cake each September, Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning has become somewhat of a British institution over the years.

And it’s all in the name of a fantastic cause, raising vital money to help people with cancer live life as fully as they can.

But what is a Macmillan Coffee Morning and how can you get involved?

Well here’s how.

This year’s event is just around the corner and your support is more important than ever, so pop the kettle on and listen up - here’s everything you need to know.

What is Macmillan’s Coffee Morning?

The first Macmillan Coffee Morning took place in 1990, when a handful of people came together for a cup of coffee and a slice of cake, and made a donation to Macmillan to help support people living with cancer.

And while Coffee Morning has grown over the years – with nearly 200,000 people planning on taking part in homes, workplaces and schools across the country in 2018 – the idea remains as simple as ever: come together in support of people living with cancer and raise money for Macmillan.

With the number of people living with cancer constantly growing, your support this Coffee Morning has never been more important.

How does Macmillan’s Coffee Morning help support people living with cancer?

Cancer can affect every aspect of a person’s life, from their day-to-day living and relationships to their finances and mental health – and Macmillan is there to help people with cancer live life as fully as they can, but this relies on the generosity of the public. Offering a broad range of cancer information and support services – including a free support line and a community of over 7,700 healthcare professionals – demand for Macmillan’s services is constantly growing, but the charity receives no government funding.

Macmillan is almost entirely funded by donations and simply cannot support the growing number of people with cancer who need them without the public’s help.

Every two minutes someone in the UK is diagnosed with cancer. There are over 2.5 million people living with cancer in the UK and this is set to grow to almost 4 million by 2030.

When is Macmillan’s Coffee Morning and how can I get involved?

Macmillan’s Coffee Morning takes place on Friday September 27 (but you can host yours whenever you want) and it couldn’t be easier to get involved.

All you need to do is bring your community together – whether it’s friends, family, colleagues or others – and raise money for Macmillan.

Whoever you invite and whatever you serve, host your Macmillan Coffee Morning, your way.

With events taking place in homes, workplaces and community centres across the country, you can also find a local Macmillan Coffee Morning to attend, using the interactive map on the website.

But I don’t have time to bake?

Throughout September, headline partner M&S will be selling a selection of limited edition Coffee Morning products in M&S food halls – including lots of cakes, biscuits and two exclusive mugs – with 10% of proceeds going to Macmillan.

Visit www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee to find out more about the campaign.