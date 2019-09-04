Local consultants join Slimming World’s Golden Bus tour

Local weight-loss consultants were on hand to greet people when Slimming World’s golden 50th birthday bus paid a visit to York.

The golden double decker, which is touring the UK and Ireland to celebrate and share Slimming World’s 50th anniversary year, is set to visit 59 areas during the comprehensive tour.

Consultant Maria Taylor was asked to be an ambassador for the day. She runs one of the local Market Weighton groups.

Slimming World Pocklington consultant and local manager Jayne Pitcher, Market Weighton consultant Jo Longley and Stamford Bridge Consultant Caroline Kitching were part of the special team greeting members of the public.

Jayne said: “It was great to get out into the community and show the people what Slimming World is all about.

“I absolutely love what I do and it’s amazing to welcome people into my group and see them transform their whole lives before my very eyes.

“When members lose weight – and together members from Pocklington, Market Weighton, Holme-on-Spalding Moor and Stamford Bridge have lost over 1254 stone since January – I see more than just a physical transformation.

“Above all, I see their confidence bloom.”