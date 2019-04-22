Local Breeze riders hail Val-uable asset

Barmby Moor resident Val French was recently presented with a special certificate and a message from Laura Kenny for being the first woman in the country to lead 500 Breeze rides.

Breeze is an initiative by British Cycling to encourage more women to ride bikes.

Val French on one of the 500 Breeze rides.

The rides are open to women of all ages and are aimed at women who are new to cycling or have not cycled for a while.

A spokeswoman said: “Val has been instrumental in establishing several cycling groups in and around the villages around Pocklington and has supported countless women in gaining the confidence to ride again or take up cycling.

“Her commitment and enthusiasm are incredible and the women she has supported can testify that she has changed their lives.”

Visit www.letsride.co.uk/breeze to find out more about the popular rides.