Humberside police will enforce new Government rules to keep people safe

A Humberside police chief said officers are willing to use new Government powers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Humberside Police Chief Constable, Lee Freeman said officers and staff will continue to work with communities to support them to do the right thing in the coming weeks.

However, current and future legislation means that the force will enforce the new Government rules if they have to.

Mr Freeman said: “The Government’s announcement in moving from issuing guidelines to rules, means that policing has a role to play in engaging with communities as well as ultimately enforcing social distancing and social isolation if members of the public fail to follow what is being asked of them. Whilst we await more detail regarding the new legislation which will be passed this week, our approach will be to continue to engage with, and advise anyone who is not following the rules.

“These rules are here to save lives and protect the NHS’s ability to treat people with COVID-19 and other acute conditions.

“It is critical that we ensure that this happens.

“If, after all our advice, engagement and instructions, some people continue to place others at risk, we will use our powers under dispersal orders legislation, the issuing of fixed penalty notices and ultimately consider prosecution in order to save lives.

“However, our aim is not to criminalise anyone and I am optimistic that everyone is beginning to understand the emerging risks and how they can help reduce the spread of the virus