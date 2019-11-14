Health teams offering free diabetes check

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s public health team is raising awareness of diabetes by encouraging residents to have an NHS Health Check to assess their risk of developing cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

Most of us know a friend or family member living with diabetes and yet it’s still hugely misunderstood.

The council’s public health team is offering residents aged 40-74 years old a free NHS Health Check.

The checks, which take about 20-30 minutes, assess the risk of developing diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, stroke and dementia.

A spokesman said: “By taking early action, steps can be taken to improve health and help to prevent the onset of these conditions.

“For more information and a list of all the venues that offer NHS Health Checks, visit happyandwell.me.”

Signs and symptoms of diabetes include:

○ Thirsty or hungry all the time

○ Feeling very tired

○ Unexplained weight loss

○ Wounds taking longer to heal

○ Blurred vision

○ The need to urinate frequently

○ Headaches

Visit your GP for advice if you have any of the symptoms above.