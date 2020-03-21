GP numbers rise in line with growing patient numbers in the East Riding

GP numbers are rising in line with growing patient numbers in the East Riding but researchers have warned that a boost to primary care staff across England is still “critical”.

The Royal College of GPs has warned that “valuable GP time must be spent on the frontline” during the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, with patient numbers expected to surge over the coming weeks.

NHS England data reveals that 307,069 patients were registered at GP practices in the NHS East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group area on March 1.

The number has increased by 88 since the start of the year, when there were 306,981 patients spread between 178 GPs, according to workforce figures taken a day earlier

And while the number of patients continues to rise each month, different NHS figures show the number of full-time equivalent GPs in the East Riding is growing – over the course of 2019, 22 more GPs took on 1,397 more patients.

That means the average GP now has around 1,725 patients, compared to 1,959 at the start of last year. But despite a rise in FTE GPs in the country, the number who were fully qualified fell to 28,319 in December last year – 277 fewer than in December 2018.

The King’s Fund says this is partly down to more GPs choosing to spend only part of their week in frontline clinical practice.

Beccy Baird, senior fellow at The King’s Fund, said: “Demand for GP services has been rising faster than capacity.

“The overall number of full-time equivalent GPs keeps falling and that creates a vicious cycle of increased pressure on primary care services.

“Increasing the number of GPs, pharmacists and other primary care professionals is critical.

“The coronavirus will place further strain on already stretched services, and patients and the public can help.”