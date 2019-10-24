Garden party CEDHAR cash

A Pocklington resident has managed to raise more than £1,000 for a health cause.

Pam Saywer held a garden party to raise money to support the CEDHAR appeal at Hull Royal Infirmary, with the event accruing £1,030.

The party was Pam’s way of saying thank you to the staff at the hospital for all they have done for her and others, and to further support the clinical research in endocrinology and diabetes by the Hull York Medical School under the direction of Professor Sathya.

Pam said: “I would like to thank all those who, once again, helped organise and support the event.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy a really happy social gathering despite the poor weather.”