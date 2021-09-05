Free fitness taster sessions at Market Weighton venue

Wolds Wellbeing founder Andrea Seaman will be running five free taster classes at the Talking About Loss Wellness Barn in Market Weighton to raise awareness of the positive effect of exercise on physical and mental health.

Andrea said: “This last 18 months has taken its toll on many people’s physical and mental health, with exercise classes and routines interrupted. I’d like to encourage people who maybe think that yoga and Pilates is not for them to try a free session and see how relaxed and energised they feel at the end of it. Exercise classes don’t necessarily have to make you sweat for you to feel the benefit!”