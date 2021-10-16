Figures reveal a drop in visits to A&E at York Teaching Hospital last month

NHS England figures show 18,813 patients visited A&E at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in September. Photo: PA Images

NHS England figures show 18,813 patients visited A&E at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in September.

That was a drop of 4% on the 19,642 visits recorded during August, but 25% more than the 15,001 patients seen in September 2020.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in September 2019, there were 18,486 visits to A&E at York Teaching Hospital.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 44% were via minor injury units.

Meanwhile, around 2% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.1 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 4% compared to August, and 26% more than the 1.7 million seen during September 2020.

At York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust:

In September:

○ There were 299 booked appointments, down from 375 in August

○ 69% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

○ 1,202 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit

○ Of those, 98 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in August:

○ The median time to treatment was 112 minutes