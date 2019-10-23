East Riding residents among the least active in Yorkshire and the Humber, new figures show

People in the East Riding of Yorkshire are among the least active in Yorkshire and the Humber, with three out of 10 residents saying they do less than half an hour of exercise a week.

Sport England asked 449 the East Riding of Yorkshire residents about their exercise habits as part of its annual Active Lives survey.

Of these, 30% said they did less than 30 minutes of exercise a week. This placed the area fifth out of the region’s 22 local authorities.

A further 10% said they were fairly active, doing between 30 and 149 minutes of activity, while just 60% managed to get at least 150 minutes of exercise – the threshold for an ‘active’ lifestyle.

The NHS says adults aged between 19 and 64 should do at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity every week to stay healthy.

This could include cycling over flat ground, brisk walking, or water aerobics.

It also found the lowest ever number of inactive people since the survey began in 2015, at just 25%, with improvements driven by women and older people doing more exercise.

Sport England chief executive Tim Hollingsworth said more needed to be done.

He said: “The figures show us that efforts to help more people get active are starting to make a real difference, particularly for older adults, women and those with a disability or long-term health condition.

“But we can’t be complacent.

“Within the overall positive picture of these figures is a sobering reality – if you are well-off, you are far more likely to be active than if you’re on a low income or less affluent.”