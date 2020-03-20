East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s services update regarding coronavirus

The council has issued a further update about events and facilities operated by its culture and customer services team, in the light of guidance issued this week about coronavirus (COVID-19) by the Department of Health and Social Care and Public Health England.

The council is stressing that the situation will continue to be reviewed on a daily basis.

The council is also exploring ideas for a range of things that residents will be able to do during these closures, and more details will follow in the coming days and weeks.

All East Riding Leisure Centres : will be closed completely from 4pm today (Friday, 20 March) until further notice.

For full details, visit https://www.eastridingleisure.co.uk/coronavirus/

All memberships and swimming lesson payments will be automatically suspended until the leisure centres reopen, and direct debit payments will not be taken.

East Riding Museums (Beverley Art Gallery, Beverley Guildhall, Goole Museum, and Skidby Mill) : will be closed from 4pm on Friday, 20 March until further notice. The café in the Treasure House will also be closed.

East Riding Archives : will be closed from 4pm on Friday, 20 March until further notice.

East Riding Libraries and Customer Service Centres: Will remain open at this time with customers advised to take precautions, but all planned activities are cancelled until end May. These facilities will also act as information centres.

Sewerby Hall and Gardens : All events are now cancelled until end May, but the gardens and open spaces will remain open, free of charge. The house itself, the zoo and the cafe will be closed. Worklink Nurseries in the Walled Garden are now closed. The Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition will not take place – it is hoped that this can be rescheduled with the Natural History Museum.

Community outreach sessions

All events are now cancelled, including all Active Coast events and all Active Withernsea events, and all community-based sessions until end May, when the situation will be reviewed.

Bridlington Farmers’ Markets

Will not take place at the present time.

Countryside access team events

All events are cancelled until end May.

Flamborough Lighthouse

Closed until end May.

Parkruns: all are now cancelled until further notice.

Artwaves Festival 2020 in Bridlington: has been cancelled.

John Skidmore, director of adults, health and customer services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “As a council, we are following all the Government and Public Health England guidelines to work with the community in the East Riding to protect our customers and staff.

“We will of course work to prioritise those services which are vital for our residents throughout this period. We recognise that these significant closures will cause inconvenience, but we are sure that the public will understand the need for us all to behave differently over the coming weeks and months.

“I would like to stress that, where our facilities are remaining open, we will be operating stringent cleaning procedures and of course ensuring that customers are able to wash their hands regularly and maintain a sensible distance.

“The council will issue regular updates via its website and social media channels and through the local media to ensure our residents, businesses and the communities we serve are fully up to date as the situation changes and develops over the coming period. I have also asked all our teams in Culture and Customer Services to come up with creative ideas for what people CAN do in the East Riding over the next few weeks and months - watch this space for lots of new ideas!

“This is an unprecedented situation and is changing on a daily basis. The council is in regular contact with the Government, Public Health England and its partner agencies.”

For more information visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/living/health-and-wellbeing/coronavirus