East Riding GP patients face shorter waits for appointments, according to NHS Digital data

GP patients faced shorter waits for appointments in September than before the pandemic, figures reveal. Photo: PA Images

It mirrors a national trend, which the Royal College of GPs said indicates remote consultations could be making GP services more accessible.

NHS Digital data shows around 68% of 143,238 GP appointments held in September across the NHS East Riding of Yorkshire CCG area took place within eight days of being booked – up from 65% in September 2019.

At least 39% of consultations took place on the same day they were booked, compared to 38% two years before.

Some 67% of appointments took place face-to-face in September – down from 87% during the same month in 2019, but a rise from 64% in August. The proportion of face-to-face appointments increased from 58% in August to 61% in September.

Professor Martin Marshall, chairman of the Royal College of GPs, said the “prevailing” narrative that remote care is sub-standard is concerning.