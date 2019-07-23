Dementia Friends information session to be held at Market Weighton venue

The Dementia Friendly Community in Market Weighton is inviting residents to a Dementia Friends session.

The session, at St John’s Methodist Church, will take place on Wednesday, August 7 between noon and 12.30pm.

This will be followed by a 30-minute talk presented by Dementia Friends Champion Karen Berry.

The Dementia Friendly advice and support session will be presented by Dementia Champion Barry Sedgwick.

He said: “A Dementia Friend is somebody that learns about dementia so they can help their community.

“Too many people affected by dementia feel that society fails to understand the condition they live with.”