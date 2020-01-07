Council opens new hospital discharge suite

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has developed a new pilot which will help free up hospital beds and give residents the chance to gain back their independence after being discharged from hospital.

The East Riding Social Care Suite will create a short-term facility for those individuals who are medically ready for discharge but are waiting for planned social care to begin.

The council has entered into an innovative partnership arrangement with Hull University Teaching Hospitals Trust, East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group and City Health Care Partnership to pilot a social care suite on the Castle Hill site.

The suite will support people to regain their daily living skills and promote ongoing independence, ready for their return home.

John Skidmore, director for adults, health and customer services at the council, said: “We are aiming to provide engaging and interesting activities from a range of services that will enhance the emotional and physical wellbeing of users.”