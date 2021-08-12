Revealed: The towns and village in this area worst hit by Covid deaths

The highest number of excess deaths across the East Riding came in April last year when there were 212. Photo: PA Images

Data published by the Office for National Statistics comparing the number of deaths registered during the pandemic to a baseline from previous years shows some areas of the country were significantly more affected than others.

The Health Foundation said the virus has laid bare inequalities across England and Wales, with poor health, deprivation and stretched public services to blame for increased exposure.

In the 14 months to the end of April, there were 5,262 deaths registered in the East Riding – 656 (14.2%) more than the 4,606 predicted, according to the ONS figures.

Of the deaths, 748 had Covid-19 listed as the main cause – however, many Covid-related deaths at the start of the pandemic may have been undiagnosed, the ONS cautioned.

The areas with the highest excess death rates were:

1) Walkington, Bishop Burton and Woodmansey – 133 deaths, 49 (58.3%) more deaths than expected, and including 28 with Covid-19 listed as the main cause

2) Cherry Burton, Leconfield and Middleton – 73 deaths, 21 (40.4%) more deaths than expected, including 12 due to Covid-19

3) Anlaby Common – 109 deaths, 30 (38%) more deaths than expected , including 19 due to Covid-19

The neighbourhoods with the lowest excess death rates were:

1) Bridlington Hilderthorpe – 90 deaths, 22 (19.6%) fewer than expected, and including seven with Covid-19 listed as the main cause

2) Market Weighton – 88 deaths, 12 (12%) fewer than expected, including 14 due to Covid-19

3) Goole East – 78 deaths, five (6%) fewer than expected, including 10 due to Covid-19

In the East Riding, the highest number of excess deaths came in April last year when there were 212.