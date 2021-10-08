New figures reveal a further 261 coronavirus cases in the East Riding

A total of 38,223 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding of Yorkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 7 (Thursday), up from 37,962 on Wednesday. Photo: PA Images

A total of 38,223 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 7 (Thursday), up from 37,962 on Wednesday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 39,730 over the period, to 8,046,390.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in the East Riding.

The dashboard shows 818 people had died in the area by October 7 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on six the previous week.

They were among 12,028 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that four in five people in the East Riding have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 255,384 people had received both jabs by October 6 (Wednesday) – 81% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 78% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

The rates of vaccination uptake have now been updated to include those aged 12 to 15.