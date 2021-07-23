CASES INCREASE: Coronavirus cases in the East Riding rise by 291 in past 24 hours

A total of 24,251 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding of Yorkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 22 (Thursday), up from 23,960 on Wednesday. Photo: PA Images

A total of 24,251 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 22 (Thursday), up from 23,960 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in this area now stands at 7,108 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 8,682.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 39,315 over the period, to 5,602,321.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in the area.

The dashboard shows 762 people had died in the area by yesterday (Thursday, July 22) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week.

They were among 11,110 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in the East Riding have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 214,722 people had received both jabs by July 21 (Wednesday) – 73% of those aged 18 and over.

As of yesterday (Thursday, July 22), this proportion is based on mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.