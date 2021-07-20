960 further coronavirus cases recorded in the East Riding

A total of 23,380 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding of Yorkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 19 (Monday), up from 22,420 on Friday. Photo: PA Images

A total of 23,380 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 19 (Monday), up from 22,420 on Friday.

The rate of infection in the East Riding now stands at 6,853 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 8,474.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 141,106 over the period, to 5,473,477.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in East Yorkshire.

The dashboard shows 761 people had died in the area by July 19 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 11,082 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower than as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in the East Riding have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 213,483 people had received both jabs by July 18 (Sunday) – 73% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.