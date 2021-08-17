589 further coronavirus cases and three more deaths recorded in the East Riding, latest figures show

The rate of infection in the East Riding of Yorkshire now stands at 8,340 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,724. Photo: PA Images

A total of 28,624 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 16 (Monday), up from 28,035 on Friday.

The rate of infection in the East Riding now stands at 8,340 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,724.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 83,745 over the period, to 6,295,613.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in the East Riding.

The dashboard shows 782 people had died in the area by August 16 (Monday) – up from 779 on Friday.

It means there have been 12 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on five the previous week.

They were among 11,354 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that four in five people in the East Riding have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 233,425 people had received both jabs by August 15 (Sunday) – 80% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 76% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.