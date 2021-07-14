237 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in the East Riding

Public Health England figures show that 21,421 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Tuesday (July 13) in the East Riding, up from 21,184 the same time on Monday. Photo: PA Images

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in the East Riding now stands at 6,279 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 8,018.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 36,216 over the period, to 5,191,459.

The East Riding’s cases were among the 474,772 recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber, a figure which rose by 3,902 over the period.