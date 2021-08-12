227 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in the East Riding, latest figures show

The rate of infection in the East Riding of Yorkshire now stands at 8,062 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,498. Photo: PA Images

A total of 27,668 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 11 (Wednesday), up from 27,441 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in the area now stands at 8,062 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,498.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 29,260 over the period, to 6,146,800 – although the latest figure does not include the number of new cases in Wales due to a technical issue reported by Public Health Wales.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in the East Riding.

The dashboard shows 773 people had died in the area by August 11 (Wednesday) – up from 771 on Tuesday.

It means there have been seven deaths in the past week, which is an increase on three the previous week.

They were among 11,301 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Yorkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than three-quarters of people in the East Riding have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 229,355 people had received both jabs by August 10 (Tuesday) – 78% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 75% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.