210 further coronavirus cases and four more deaths recorded across the East Riding

A total of 32,939 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding of Yorkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 7 (Tuesday), up from 32,729 on Monday.

The rate of infection in the East Riding now stands at 9,598 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,741.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 37,179 over the period, to 7,056,106.

There were also four more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in the area.

The dashboard shows 800 people had died in the area by September 7 (Tuesday) – up from 796 on Monday.

It means there have been 10 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 11,648 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in the East Riding have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 248,207 people had received both jabs by September 6 (Monday) – 82% of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.