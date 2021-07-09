199 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in the East Riding, official figures show

Public Health England figures show that 20,394 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Thursday (July 8) in the East Riding of Yorkshire, up from 20,195 the same time on Wednesday. Photo: PA Images

Public Health England figures show that 20,394 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Thursday (July 8) in the East Riding up from 20,195 the same time on Wednesday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in the East Riding now stands at 5,978 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 7,750.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 31,977 over the period, to 5,022,893.

The East Riding of Yorkshire’s cases were among the 456,242 recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber, a figure which rose by 3,907 over the period.