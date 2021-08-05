170 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in the East Riding

The rate of infection in the East Riding of Yorkshire now stands at 7,723 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,237. photo: PA Images

A total of 26,350 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in this area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 4 (Wednesday), up from 26,180 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in the East Riding now stands at 7,723 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,237.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 28,936 over the period, to 5,952,756.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in the East Ridin.

The dashboard shows 766 people had died in the area by August 4 (Wednesday) – up from 765 on Tuesday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 11,219 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in the East Riding have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 224,068 people had received both jabs by August 3 (Tuesday) – 76% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 73% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.