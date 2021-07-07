108 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in the East Riding, official figures show

Public Health England figures show that 20,040 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Tuesday (July 6) in the East Riding, up from 19,932 the same time on Monday. Photo: PA Images

Public Health England figures show that 20,040 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Tuesday (July 6) in the East Riding up from 19,932 the same time on Monday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in the East Riding of Yorkshire now stands at 5,874 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 7,653.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 28,334 over the period, to 4,958,868.

The East Riding’s cases were among the 448,699 recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber, a figure which rose by 2,970 over the period.