Chance to join Market Weighton ramble and raise funds for two great charities

This year’s Children in Need and Dementia Research UK ramble from St John’s Methodist Church in Market Weighton will be held on Sunday, October 10.

The event will take place on Sunday, October 10 starting from the Wesley Centre, St John’s Methodist Church, at 1.30pm (1.10pm meet).

People can take part in a two-mile walk or, for the more adventurous walkers, there’s a longer walk of approximately four to five miles.

A spokesman said: “Each walk will include parts of the picturesque Wolds Way.

“You will be guided along the routes by Market Weighton’s Walkers are Welcome and Walking for Health experienced walk leaders.

“Dogs on leads will be welcomed, along with well-behaved owners.

“Refreshments will be available at the Wesley Centre after the walk where people can socialise.

“This is an opportunity to take part, walk with us, sponsor a walker, donate, or just purchase a Pudsey Bear hat.”