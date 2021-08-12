Bike libraries held at venues in Pocklington and Market Weighton

Bike libraries also offer cycle accessories such as helmets and high visibility clothing, so users can enjoy their ride safely and with confidence.

Those who would like to try cycling for free can come along to the Active Towns bike libraries.

A bike library gives the chance to loan a bike either on the day or for two weeks, or a month.

Bike libraries also offer cycle accessories such as helmets and high visibility clothing, so users can enjoy their ride safely and with confidence.

There will also be access to bike maintenance workshops, all free of charge.

A range of men’s, ladies’ and children’s road, hybrid and mountain bikes will be available to loan.

Users can choose to loan a bike on the day for a maximum of two hours. However, the bike must be collected and returned to the library within the event time.

Across the week commencing Monday, August 23 at each of the Bike Libraries, there will be the chance to meet the All Ride team and explore a range of their adapted bikes and find out more about the service.

A bike library will be at Pocklington Market located on Market Place between 10am and 3pm on Tuesday, August 17.

There’s one on Tuesday, August 24 (Bike library session taking place at the Pocklington Rugby Club, Burnby Lane - All Ride – adapted bikes also in attendance) and Tuesday, August 31.

A library will be at the Market Hill Car Park in Market Weighton between 1am and 3pm on Wednesday, August 18.

There’s also one organised on Wednesday, August 25 (Bike library session taking place at the Memorial Play Park, behind the Town Council Office - All Ride – adapted bikes also in attendance) and Wednesday, September 1.

A spokesman said: “To avoid disappointment, book a bike in advance by calling the R-evolution bike charity on 01482 84442.”

People can join the Road Safety Team on a nice relaxing led ride by qualified cycling leaders, suitable for ages 5+years of age.

Places are limited and must be booked in advance (minimum age 5+) – children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.