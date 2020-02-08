8,380 people were admitted to hospitals across East Riding because of alcohol in 2018/19

The NHS has revealed that 8,380 were admitted to hospital across the East Riding because of alcohol In 2018/19.

Analysis of the statistics by alcohol addiction treatment experts UKAT reveals that the number of people admitted into hospital because of alcohol has risen across the area by 20% since 2012/13, and is a figure that has continued to rise for the last six years.

Conditions for hospital admission due to alcohol include cardiovascular disease, breast cancer, alcohol poisoning, and alcoholic liver disease.

Nuno Albuquerque, group treatment lead at addiction firm UKAT, said: “The problem with alcohol in this country is a ticking time bomb about to explode. NHS Hospitals in particular across Yorkshire are crippling under pressures directly attributable to the misuse of alcohol.”