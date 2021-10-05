Young entrepreneur James scoops £2,000 prize after pitch at national final

Dragon’s Den star Peter Jones listens to the pitch by James Cousins at the Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

James pitched his fledgling business “So Yummy Sweet Treats” to a prestigious panel of business leaders, including Dragon’s Den star Peter Jones.

James presented his strong model for a profitable business that ‘gives back’ to local communities at the national final.

His determination to develop a selling platform with true social purpose at its heart was hailed as a ‘testament to his great character and personal integrity’.

With the accolade of ‘highly commended’ James won second place and a prize of a £2,000 business investment.

Miss Russell, head of business and enterprise at Woldgate School, said: “The school couldn’t be more proud of you James.

“When it was time for James to pitch, he approached the lectern with calm confidence and admirable presence.

“He delivered his pitch with fluent eloquence, portraying his knowledge and in-depth understanding of his business.

“After he had finished, I listened to comments from the audience around me, as the judges retired to make their decision.

“It was such a wonderful moment to hear all the positive comments about James’ presentation.

“This truly was a once in a lifetime opportunity for a very deserving young man.