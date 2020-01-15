Year 11 students at The Market Weighton School leave lasting legacy with defibrillator campaign

Community-minded members of the Year 11 Prom Committee have left a lasting legacy to The Market Weighton School (TMWS).

The committee embarked on a fundraising scheme to install a life-saving defibrillator at the school.

The students organised a school disco and bag pack with support from staff at the Tesco store in Market Weighton.

Local business Britcom made a generous financial donation and held two dress-down days for staff to raise extra funds.

A parent who had witnessed a life-saving incident involving the use of a defibrillator also very kindly supported the students in their efforts.

A defibrillator is a lightweight, battery-operated device that checks the heart’s rhythm and sends a shock to the organ to restore a normal heart rate. The device is usually used to help people having sudden cardiac arrest.

Headteacher Richard Harrison, Karen Berry (Tesco Community Representative) and Chris Urwin, Joint MD of Britcom joined the students as they took delivery of the defibrillator.

Following training from Health and Safety Training Services (HSTS) later this month the unit will be installed at the school ready for any emergency.

A school spokesman said: “A big thank you to all the supporters and fundraisers. It was a great effort.”

The school follows a number of villages, parish councils and community groups in this area who have raised funds to make a defibrillator publicly available to their local community.