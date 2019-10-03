Year 11 pupils encouraged to apply for fee-assisted places at Pocklington School’s Sixth Form

Pupils working towards their GCSEs this year are being encouraged to apply for fee-assisted places at Pocklington School’s Sixth Form, as the application process for September 2020 entry begins.

The School is keen to hear from Year 11 students whose families wouldn’t be able to afford to pay all or part of the Sixth Form fees.

Applicants should be keen to take advantage of the wide range of co-curricular activities on offer, and are encouraged to demonstrate artistic, sporting or musical interest on their application forms.

Every year Pocklington School has funds available to cover all or part of its fees for Sixth Form students. The fee assistance, which can amount to 100% of the tuition fees payable, is given on a means-tested basis after taking into account applicants’ financial circumstances. All fee assistance provided is confidential.

Toby Seth, headmaster at Pocklington School, said: “Fee assistance doesn’t depend on how well you have done at school but is given to pupils who are likely to gain the most from a Pocklington School education and contribute fully to the wider life of the School. If you have a desire and willingness to learn, are interested in challenging yourself in a stimulating and supportive environment, I am sure you would love our Sixth Form.”

Aggie, who received fee assistance as she studied in the Sixth Form from 2010-2012, went on to study Medicine at Queen Mary University of London and is now a Foundation Doctor at Barts Health NHS Trust, London.

She said: “The fee assistance to allow me to attend Pocklington School was a life-changing opportunity. The teachers are truly focussed on the individual – helping you in every way possible to achieve your ambitions and become a well-rounded, compassionate individual.”

○ Contact Fiona Lambert on 01759 321200 or download the booklet and information at bit.ly/2XWarXE