Woldsgate School students congratulated following their GCSE results

Woldgate School headteacher Jonathan Britton said students 'should be very proud of themselves'.

Mr Britton added that they should be proud of their achievements in very difficult circumstances.

Mr Britton said: “Pupils receiving their results have been through an unprecedented and incredibly challenging 18 months when they have carried out their studies amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Excellent results such as these reflect the combination of determination and commitment of pupils, dedication of staff in delivering high quality teaching and the support of parents to ensure our young people are cared for, supported and challenged to do their very best. It is this partnership that has enabled our students to excel in their studies.

“Over the last 18 months it has been fantastic to see how our young people have risen to the many challenges that have faced them, growing in confidence to the extent that they can move onto the next step of their journey through education at Sixth Form or into training.