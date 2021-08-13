Woldsgate School students congratulated following their GCSE results
Woldgate School and Sixth Form headteacher Jonathan Britton has congratulated students over their GCSE results.
Mr Britton added that they should be proud of their achievements in very difficult circumstances.
Mr Britton said: “Pupils receiving their results have been through an unprecedented and incredibly challenging 18 months when they have carried out their studies amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Excellent results such as these reflect the combination of determination and commitment of pupils, dedication of staff in delivering high quality teaching and the support of parents to ensure our young people are cared for, supported and challenged to do their very best. It is this partnership that has enabled our students to excel in their studies.
“Over the last 18 months it has been fantastic to see how our young people have risen to the many challenges that have faced them, growing in confidence to the extent that they can move onto the next step of their journey through education at Sixth Form or into training.
“The results that these young people have achieved are impressive and it is really evident that they have not only met our high expectations, but well and truly exceeded them in some cases. We are extremely proud of them.”