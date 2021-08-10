Woldgate School ‘exceptionally proud of its students’ as A-Level results are announced

Headteacher Jonathan Britton said it was fantastic to see how the students have risen to the challenges.

Jonathan Britton, headteacher at Woldgate School, said: “We are exceptionally proud of our A-Level students who have demonstrated the dedication and hard work to achieve their desired outcomes and lay a strong foundation for further study at university, employment or an apprenticeship.

“Students receiving their results have been through an unprecedented and incredibly challenging 18 months when they have carried out their studies amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Fine results such as these reflect the combination of determination and commitment of students, dedication of staff in delivering high quality teaching and the support of parents to ensure our young people are cared for, supported and challenged to do their very best.

“It is this partnership that has enabled our students to excel in their studies.

“Many are now moving on to study at Universities such as York, Sheffield, Bristol and Cambridge, following courses in the likes of medicine, law, history, politics and music.

“Over the past 18 months it has been fantastic to see how our young people have risen to the many challenges that have faced them, growing in confidence to the extent that they can move onto the next step of their journey through education or into training.

“The results that these young people have achieved are impressive and it is really evident that they have not only met our high expectations, but well and truly exceeded them in some cases.