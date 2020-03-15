Woldgate ‘one of the worst funded in area’

Woldgate School and Sixth Form College is in the bottom three schools in the area when to comes to receiving funding, new figures reveal.

The huge disparity in per-pupil funding across the East Riding’s 17 secondary schools has been laid bare in the new Government figures.

Data from the Department for Education reveals that Bridlington School received £6,054 in funding for each of its 931 pupils this academic year.

At the other end of the scale, South Hunsley School and Sixth Form College was allocated the lowest per-pupil sum of £4,555, followed by Woldgate (£4,673).

Concerns have been raised over the Government’s plans to reform education funding, with researchers fearing that many schools will be no better off under the new framework than they were a decade ago.

Schools funding comprises budgets set by the local authority alongside cash from government grants.

The current system, in which budgets are set according to what has been awarded historically, allows for huge differences in how much funding pupils living in different areas of the country receive.

A national funding formula, first announced by the Government in 2016, will replace more than 150 different formulae with one nationwide system. All local authorities will have to follow the new formula by 2021.

However, the Education Policy Institute think tank says the new approach could direct extra cash towards more affluent schools which “risks widening the education attainment gap”.

The DfE spokesman added: “We recognise schools have faced cost pressures in recent years – that is why we are levelling up funding to ensure all schools have the right investment to deliver an outstanding education.”