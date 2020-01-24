Wilberfoss Primary set to offer full days for pre-school class pupils

Wilberfoss CE Primary School is changing the way parents and their children can access 30-hour funding from September 2020.

Currently going through a consultation, the school is hopeful it will be able to offer full days at its pre-school class to a growing number of parents that are asking for that particular provision.

The EYFS classes at Wilberfoss have gone through considerable change since April 2018 when Kris Henderson started his role as headteacher.

Mr Henderson describes those changes as ‘unrecognisable’, stating the turnaround is built upon the passion the staff in the school show for developing learning.

He has invited prospective parents to a ‘stay and play’ session on Tuesday, February 4 at 1.30pm, and there will be other dates through the year.

Mr Henderson said: “The provision has come through many changes, and has become such a thriving area of our school community it is a pleasure to be in there.

“Our children become so settled and school ready in F1, it really makes sense for us to make the offer broader so they can stay for a full day.

“With Miss Pemberton, our Assistant Head and SENCo, and Miss Petty they have two brilliant teachers who lead a team of dedicated TAs as well as our nursery nurse, Mrs Lockwood.

“Our current parents are annoyed we haven’t started this sooner!”

If you would like to visit Wilberfoss Primary School you can email head@wilberfossprimary.co.uk or call the school on 01759 380327.