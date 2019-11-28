Warter walkers earn visit from Pudsey Bear

Pupils at Warter Primary School pulled out all the stops to support Children in Need.

The children chose Children in Need as the charity which would benefit from their Wolds Way Walk.

The walk, which took place earlier this month, turned into more of a ramble around Warter.

The route was planned to go through Lavender Dale, and Brig Dale to Blanch Farm, and on to the site of Hockney’s ‘Bigger Trees near Warter’, before heading down Dug Dale via Moss Hill Stone, where the School’s Act of Remembrance was planned.

Rebecca Sawyer, parent, said: “The weather on the day started well, but didn’t continue as forecast so we had to cut the route short. Still, six hardy pupils, three members of staff, and a parent did brave the weather and complete the walk as planned.

“Due to the weather the ramble didn’t go quite as planned but it was an adventure.”

On Thursday, November 14, the children had a special visitor – Pudsey Bear – to join them and thank them for their fundraising efforts with the ramble.

He even brought with him some limited edition Pudsey Bear ice cream.

The special ice cream is a collaboration between Burgess Ice Cream and Langlands and is available from Langlands with a donation from every sale to Children in Need.

Alison Metcalfe, head teacher, said: “It was wonderful that the children chose a charity which directly helps other children just like them.

“They were all delighted with the visit from Pudsey which was a lovely reward for their fundraising.”